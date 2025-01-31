Philadelphia Plane Crash: Medical Jet Was Carrying 6 People

A small medical transport plane carrying a child, her mother, and four others crashed in Philadelphia on Friday evening in a fiery accident near a busy mall.

The Learjet 55 went down around 6:30 p.m. near Roosevelt Mall after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities. Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or fatalities.

The jet was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when the crash occurred.

In a statement, Shriners Hospital said the child had been receiving treatment in Philadelphia and was being transported back to her home country of Mexico, accompanied by her mother, on a contracted air ambulance at the time of the crash.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we're thankful to the first responders for their quick action," Shriners said in a statement.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which operated the flight, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

This is a developing story.