Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night. Officials have confirmed that there were no survivors among the 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

On Friday morning, recovery efforts began after being temporarily suspended for the night, with 14 victims still unaccounted for. A source familiar with the situation reported that four victims remain pinned inside the wreckage of the plane. Additionally, two soldiers aboard the helicopter have yet to be removed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, examining various potential causes, including human error, mechanical failures, and environmental factors. NTSB member Todd Inman described the collision as a "very quick, rapid impact" and noted that there were no signs that emergency evacuation slides were deployed. The agency has asked for patience as investigators verify key details.

Authorities have recovered the black boxes from the American Airlines jet, which could provide crucial insight into the moments leading up to the crash. The NTSB aims to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

Officials are waiting until all families have been notified before releasing a full list of victims. However, relatives and friends have begun confirming the tragic losses of loved ones, including legal professionals, friends on an annual hunting trip, and at least six members of the figure skating community.

CNN reported that only one air traffic controller was handling two separate tower positions at the time of the crash, overseeing both local and helicopter traffic. A source within air traffic control stated that while this setup is not uncommon, it is now under review as part of the broader investigation.

The Black Hawk helicopter belonged to the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion and was on a training mission at the time of the crash. The instructor pilot had approximately 1,000 flight hours, while the co-pilot, who was undergoing evaluation, had 500 hours of flight experience. The Army is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The fatal crash comes just a day after another close call at Reagan National Airport, where a flight had to abort its landing due to a helicopter flying near its approach path. CNN has also learned that in the past three years, at least two pilots reported near-misses with helicopters while landing at the airport. These incidents are now being examined as part of the larger safety review.

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences and stated that he plans to meet with some of the victims' families, though he did not specify when. However, despite the investigation being in its early stages, Trump has blamed Democrats and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives for the crash, drawing criticism for politicizing the tragedy.

Authorities continue their investigation, with officials urging the public to await official findings rather than speculate on the cause of the disaster. The full impact of this tragic event is still unfolding, and investigators hope to provide more clarity in the coming weeks.