Massive Sinkhole In Japan: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Truck Driver Gets Trapped

Rescue workers in Japan are racing against time to free a 74-year-old truck driver trapped in a massive sinkhole that first appeared on Tuesday in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

The situation has worsened as the hole continues to expand, triggering evacuations and heightening safety concerns.

The sinkhole initially measured about 33 feet wide and 5 meters deep when it formed at a road junction. It swallowed the driver's truck, leaving him trapped inside. Local media reported that he was last heard responding to rescuers on Tuesday afternoon. While emergency crews managed to remove the truck bed from the flooded hole, the driver's cabin remains buried under soil and debris.

Authorities believe the sinkhole was caused by a ruptured underground sewage pipe. As wastewater from the damaged pipe flooded the cavity, the ground weakened further, leading to a secondary collapse on Thursday.

Video footage captured a lamp post and a restaurant signboard plunging into the growing chasm. The two sinkholes have now merged into a single 20-meter-wide 66-foot crater, further complicating rescue efforts.

Adding to concerns, a gas pipeline runs through the sinkhole, raising fears of a potential leak. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of 200 households in the surrounding area and advised residents across the city to reduce water consumption to prevent additional strain on the infrastructure.

Despite difficult conditions, emergency crews continue working around the clock to retrieve the trapped driver. The situation remains precarious, with officials closely monitoring the structural integrity of the surrounding area. As the sinkhole continues to pose a threat, authorities are prioritizing both the rescue operation and ensuring public safety.

The incident highlights the urgent need for infrastructure improvements to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Sinkholes have become increasingly common in Japanese cities due to aging sewage and pipeline infrastructure.

In 2016, a massive sinkhole swallowed a five-lane street in Fukuoka, disrupting power, water, and transport. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. More recently, in August 2023, authorities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, called off a week-long search for a woman who disappeared into a pavement sinkhole, citing dangerous conditions in the underground sewer network.