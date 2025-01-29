Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter Athena After Premature Birth, Palace Announces

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her second child, a daughter named Athena, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Born several weeks prematurely on Jan. 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, Athena weighed 4lb 5oz but is reported to be healthy and doing well.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are celebrating their growing family, while the King, Queen, and other members of the Royal Family are said to be delighted by the baby's safe arrival.

The 36-year-old had been expected to give birth in early spring, but after receiving medical advice in December to avoid long-distance travel, she altered her holiday plans. Instead of spending Christmas overseas with her husband's family, Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their children joined the Royal Family at Sandringham.

An official photo of baby Athena shows her wrapped in a blanket with her hand covering her face, reflecting the family's emphasis on privacy.

In a social media post, her father, Edoardo, described Athena as "tiny and absolutely perfect," adding that the family is "completely besotted with her."

Athena, the granddaughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah, the Duchess of York, is now 11th in line to the throne.

"She is already so adored and I'm incredibly blessed to be a granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team," posted the duchess on social media.

Buckingham Palace announced that the baby's full name is Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born last Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. (local time).

Beatrice and her daughter are both doing well, and the family is spending time together with Athena's older siblings—Wolfie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship, and Sienna.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their "wonderful care," the same hospital where their older daughter, Sienna, was born in 2021.