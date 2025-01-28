World

15 Dead In India Stampede At Hindu Mega-festival

By Devesh MISHRA
A stampede at the world's largest religious gathering in India killed at least 15 people with many more injured
A stampede at the world's largest religious gathering in India killed at least 15 people with many more injured AFP

A stampede at the world's largest religious gathering in India killed at least 15 people with many more injured, a doctor at the Kumbh Mela festival told AFP Wednesday.

Deadly crowd crushes are a notorious feature of Indian religious festivals and the Kumbh Mela, with its unfathomable throngs of devotees, already had a grim track record before the latest incident in the early hours of the morning.

The six-week festival is the single biggest milestone on the Hindu religious calendar, and millions of people had been expected to participate in a sacred day of ritual bathing on Wednesday.

"At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," said the doctor at the festival site in Prayagraj, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

Rescue teams were seen working with pilgrims to carry victims away from the site of the accident over ground strewn with clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.

Police officers moved through the area carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.

Dozens of relatives were anxiously waiting for news outside a large tent serving as a purpose-built hospital for the festival around one kilometre (half a mile) from the accident.

Wednesday marks one of the holiest days in the festival, when saffron-clad holy men were due to lead millions into a procession of sin-cleansing ritual bathing at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

But instead officials were strolling the festival site with loudhailers urging pilgrims to keep away from the waterways.

"We humbily request all devotees do not come to the main bathing spot," said one festival staffer, his voice crackling through his megaphone.

"Please cooperate with security personnel."

Numerous pilgrims decided to make an early exit from the festival.

"I heard the news and saw the bathing site," attendee Sanjay Nishad told AFP.

"My family got scared, so we're leaving."

Local government official Akanksha Rana told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency that the stampede began after the collapse of some crowd control barriers.

Pilgrim Malti Pandey told AFP that he was on his way to bathe in the river along a barricaded walking route when the stampede began.

"Suddenly a crowed started pushing and many people were crushed," the 42-year-old said.

The Kumbh Mela is rooted in Hindu mythology, a battle between deities and demons for control of a pitcher containing the nectar of immortality.

Organisers have likened the scale of this year's festival to that of a temporary country, forecasting up to 400 million pilgrims to visit before the final day on February 26.

Mindful of the risk of deadly crowd accidents, police this year installed hundreds of cameras at the festival site and on roads leading to the sprawling encampment, mounted on poles and a fleet of overhead drones.

The surveillance network is fed into a sophisticated command and control centre that is meant to alert staff if sections of the crowd get so concentrated that they pose a safety threat.

More than 400 people died after being trampled or drowned at the Kumbh Mela on a single day of the festival in 1954, one of the largest tolls in a crowd-related disaster globally.

Another 36 people were crushed to death in 2013, the last time the festival was staged in the northern city of Prayagraj.

Devotees are seen at the site of a stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj
Devotees are seen at the site of a stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj AFP
A devotee reacts at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj
A devotee reacts at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj AFP
An ambulance arrives at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj
An ambulance arrives at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj AFP
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget
Japan's Osaka Bans Street Smoking Ahead Of Expo 2025
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina
Lawmakers Set To Confirm Scott Bessent For US Treasury Chief
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
French PM Sparks Outrage With Immigration 'Flooding' Remark
Timothee Chalamet is known for films including 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Dune'
Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet Shines As Host And Musical Guest
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics