Border Patrol Agents Fired Upon From Mexican Side, Confirms Texas DPS

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed that shots were fired at Border Patrol agents from the Mexican side of the border.

On Monday, DPS Lieutenant Olivarez stated that gunfire originated in Mexico and targeted a group of Border Patrol agents on Fronton Island. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the incident was reported at approximately 1:29 p.m. in Fronton, Texas.

Fronton Island, located in the Rio Grande River along the southern border, is a disputed territory claimed by both Texas and Mexico.

No Border Patrol agents were injured in the shooting, and the situation remains under investigation. Agencies including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, Texas Department of Public Safety, DHS Office of Inspector General, and the FBI are actively involved at the scene.

The incident follows Texas' completion of Operation Flat Top, a campaign aimed at clearing Fronton Island and installing razor wire. State officials alleged that the cartel had been using the island as a key point for migrant crossings.

This is a developing story.

