Holocaust Memorial Day: King Charles To Make Historic Auschwitz Visit

King Charles is set to make history as the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the concentration camp's liberation.

During his visit to Poland, the King will join survivors and dignitaries for a special service, concluding with the lighting of a remembrance candle to honor the victims.

Sources close to the King describe the visit as deeply significant, with one aide calling it a "profoundly personal pilgrimage."

Meanwhile, in the UK, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has reaffirmed his commitment to Holocaust education in schools, emphasizing the need to ensure that "never again" becomes a meaningful reality.

Sir Keir Starmer will join the Prince of Wales and Holocaust survivors at official commemorations in London for Holocaust Memorial Day. Held annually on January 27, the day honors the six million Jews killed during World War II, as well as the millions of non-Jews who were victims of Nazi persecution and those affected by more recent genocides.

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was central to the Nazis' systematic campaign to exterminate Europe's Jewish population.

The King has long expressed a desire to be present at Auschwitz for the liberation ceremony, not only to honor the significance of the anniversary but also to witness the testimony of survivors in the place where so much suffering took place.

During a speech at a Jewish charity event, the King is expected to emphasize the importance of survivors' stories, highlighting their lessons "to cherish our freedom, to challenge prejudice and never to be a bystander in the face of violence and hate."