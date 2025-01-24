March For Life: Everything To Know As Thousands Gather In Washington

Thousands of anti-abortion advocates are expected to converge in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life, aiming to sustain momentum following recent victories and to continue pressing lawmakers. After years spent advocating for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, organizers are now concentrating on ongoing state-level battles over abortion rights.

Organizers estimate around 150,000 participants, consistent with the event's historical attendance. However, harsh winter weather, which already disrupted events earlier in the week, may impact the turnout. Additionally, the landmark June 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which ended federal protections for abortion rights, could lead to a more subdued participation level as some activists shift their focus to state-level campaigns.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, activists have shifted their attention to state-level battles over abortion rights. The March for Life will begin with a rally on the National Mall and conclude in the area between the Capitol and the Supreme Court. While the courthouse was once the central focus of the march, the primary target is now Congress, symbolized by the Capitol building.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, emphasized that the fight against abortion is far from over.

"There's no silver bullet to ending abortion," she said. "The march now ends on the backside of the U.S. Capitol to remind our representatives that abortion is not only a state issue, but also a local issue and also a federal issue."

Hawkins expressed her hopes for broader changes, including defunding Planned Parenthood and expanding government support for women with unplanned pregnancies. She highlighted the importance of initiatives like paid family leave and expanded child tax credits to help women choose to carry their pregnancies to term.

As demonstrators flood the streets of the nation's capital, here is what drivers in the District can expect on Friday.

Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

Streets closed to motoristsfrom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: