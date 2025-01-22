Atlanta Road Conditions: Everything To Know As Icy Condition Prompt Warnings

Travelers are being urged to avoid driving after snowfall hit Atlanta on Tuesday, as the ongoing cold snap has caused ice to form on untreated roads.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued a warning advising motorists to "stay off the roads" due to the hazardous conditions.
"Road conditions are deteriorating quickly and becoming dangerous to travel, especially parts south and east of I-85 and south of I-20," the GDOT notice stated. "Stay safe, stay inside, and call 511 to report icy road conditions or incidents."
Conditions are generally clear to the northwest of the city, but ice may persist on roads along a northeast-southwest line where snow accumulated. Areas marked in pink below may experience the most severe impacts, with roads potentially remaining hazardous or even impassable. Interstates are expected to be in better condition than surface roads.
Full list of roads with icy patches:
- There was a crash on I-75/85 South at University Avenue, south of Downtown Atlanta, that cleared a little after 6 a.m.
- Icy patches on I-85 North exit to GA-34 in Coweta County.
- Icy patches on Hwy. 138 at US-23 in Henry County.
- Icy patches on GA-20 at McDonough Parkway in Henry County.
- Icy patches on GA-155 at Westridge Parkway in Henry County.
- Icy patches on GA-42 at Peeksville Road in Henry County.
- Icy patches on GA-85 at Joel Cowan Parkway in Fayette County.
- Icy patches on GA-54 at South Peachtree Parkway in Fayette County.
- Icy patches on GA-36 at Holmes Road in Newton County.
- Icy patches on GA-81 at Carl Bethlehem Road in Barrow County.
- Icy patches on GA-16 at South 16th Street in Spalding County.
- Icy patches on GA-16 at Ernest Biles Drive in Butts County.
- Icy patches on GA-16 at Stark Road in Butts County.
- Icy patches on GA-1 at Fernwood Drive in Troup County.
- Icy patches on GA-109 at Cotton Road in Troup County.
- Icy patches on GA-109 at Whitaker Road in Troup County.
- Icy patches on GA-1 at Lake Drive in Troup County.
- Icy patches on G A-74 at Lawrence Mill Road in Pike County.
- Icy patches on GA-7 at Trice Road in Lamar County.
- Icy patches on GA-36 at GA-36 Bypass in Lamar County.