Atlanta Road Conditions: Everything To Know As Icy Condition Prompt Warnings

Travelers are being urged to avoid driving after snowfall hit Atlanta on Tuesday, as the ongoing cold snap has caused ice to form on untreated roads.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued a warning advising motorists to "stay off the roads" due to the hazardous conditions.

"Road conditions are deteriorating quickly and becoming dangerous to travel, especially parts south and east of I-85 and south of I-20," the GDOT notice stated. "Stay safe, stay inside, and call 511 to report icy road conditions or incidents."

Conditions are generally clear to the northwest of the city, but ice may persist on roads along a northeast-southwest line where snow accumulated. Areas marked in pink below may experience the most severe impacts, with roads potentially remaining hazardous or even impassable. Interstates are expected to be in better condition than surface roads.

Full list of roads with icy patches: