Martin Luther King Day 2025: What's Open, Closed On MLK Day

An attendee reads the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service program book during the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual service is held in honor of the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who would have turn 95 on January 15th. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. While Dr. King's actual birthday falls on Jan. 15, the federal holiday is observed annually on the third Monday of January.

The journey to establish this holiday began just days after King's assassination in 1968 when US Rep. John Conyers of Michigan introduced legislation. After years of advocacy, the holiday was signed into law in 1983, with the first national celebration held in 1986. In 1999, New Hampshire became the final state to adopt the holiday honoring King.

Here's a guide to what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025:

Retail and Grocery

Most major retailers and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger, will remain open. Wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club will also operate as usual. Many restaurant chains will be open, but it's best to confirm hours with local establishments.

Mail Services

  • FedEx: Modified delivery service; specialty services like FedEx Freight, Office, and Custom Critical will operate normally.
  • UPS: Domestic ground, air, and international shipping services will be closed. Limited UPS Store locations may open, and UPS Express Critical will be available.
  • USPS: No mail delivery or pickup on Monday.

Financial Services

  • The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed for the holiday.
  • Banks such as Wells Fargo, Citibank, and TD Bank will not open their branches. However, ATMs and online banking services will remain accessible.

National Parks

MLK Day is one of seven free entrance days at national parks in 2025, offering an opportunity to visit without admission fees.

Government Agencies

Most nonessential government offices, including the DMV, libraries, and city offices, will be closed. Check with local branches for specific details.

Take note of these closures and enjoy the day celebrating Dr. King's enduring legacy.

