U.S.

Weary LA Firefighters Brace For 'Last' Dangerous Winds

By Andrew MARSZAL
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified AFP

Exhausted Los Angeles firefighters on Sunday braced for the return of yet more dangerously strong gusts, as California's governor slammed "hurricane-force winds of misinformation" surrounding blazes that have killed 27 people.

The two largest fires, which have obliterated almost 40,000 acres (16,000 hectares) and razed entire neighborhoods of the second biggest US city, were both now more than half contained, officials announced.

But the National Weather Service warned that powerful winds and very low humidity would again bring "dangerous high-end red flag fire weather conditions" from Monday, with potential gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.

"This is the last... we hope, of the extreme" wind events, said Governor Gavin Newsom.

It will be "the fourth major wind event just in the last three months -- we only had two in the prior four years," he told MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

Officials were accused of being unprepared at the outbreak of fires this month. Now, 135 fire engines and their crews are prepositioned to tackle new flames, along with helicopters and bulldozers, said Newsom.

Firefighters said the largest conflagration, the Palisades Fire, was 52 percent contained. It has killed at least 10 people.

Evacuation orders were lifted this weekend for dozens of neighborhoods in upscale western Los Angeles.

"Our focus is on repopulation this week, and we're moving quickly to finish urban search-and rescue-work so that utilities can safely be restored where possible," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

With reports of looting rife, a man and woman were arrested Saturday while driving "a vehicle that looked like a fire engine, going through a checkpoint," said Los Angeles County sheriff department commander Minh Dinh.

The pair "purchased the vehicle through an auction" and "have been in the area for about a couple of days."

Further east, the Eaton Fire, which killed at least 17 in the Altadena suburbs, was 81 percent contained.

Several evacuees reunited with missing pets they had feared were dead.

Serena Null told AFP of her joy at finding her cat Domino, after having to leave him behind as flames devoured her family home in Altadena.

The pair were reunited at NGO Pasadena Humane, where Domino -- suffering singed paws, a burnt nose and a high level of stress -- was taken after being rescued.

"I just was so relieved and just so happy that he was here," a tearful Null told AFP.

As Los Angeles learns the true scale of the devastation, political bickering has intensified.

Donald Trump, set to be sworn in as US president on Monday, has sharply criticized California officials.

He falsely claimed that Newsom had blocked the diversion of "excess rain and snow melt from the North." Los Angeles's water supplies are mainly fed via aqueducts and canals originating from entirely separate river basins further east.

"What's not helpful or beneficial... is these wild-eyed fantasies... that somehow there's a magical spigot in northern California that just can be turned on, all of a sudden there will be rain or water flowing everywhere," said Newsom.

The governor blamed Elon Musk -- the Tesla and SpaceX owner poised to play a key role advising the incoming administration -- "and others" for "hurricane-force winds of mis- and dis-information that can divide a country."

Trump told a rally Sunday that he plans to visit the region on Friday.

Well into its typical rainy season, Los Angeles has had almost no rain since May.

Though rain is not expected imminently, Newsom warned of the need to prepare "for potential flooding in the next week or two," as rain, when it comes, pours down hillsides denuded by the fires.

"I prepositioned 2,500 National Guard. We're going to start some sandbagging operations," he said.

"We're dealing with extremes that we have never dealt with in the past" due to changing climate, said the governor.

Emergency officials on Sunday were continuing to survey the damage, going house-to-house in search of further human remains, and beginning in earnest the daunting challenge of clearing endless tons of debris
Emergency officials on Sunday were continuing to survey the damage, going house-to-house in search of further human remains, and beginning in earnest the daunting challenge of clearing endless tons of debris AFP
The Palisades Fire has killed at least 10 people in western Los Angeles
The Palisades Fire has killed at least 10 people in western Los Angeles AFP
Evacuation orders were lifted for dozens of wildfire-affected neighborhoods in upscale western Los Angeles
Evacuation orders were lifted for dozens of wildfire-affected neighborhoods in upscale western Los Angeles AFP
Most Read
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified

Weary LA Firefighters Brace For 'Last' Dangerous Winds

Supporters of detained and impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have condemned his arrest
S. Korea's Impeached President Attends Court To Fight Detention Extension
Police stand guard at a Kolkata court's entrance as the man accused of the rape and murder of an Indian doctor arrive
Indian Court Finds Man Guilty In Notorious Hospital Rape Case
India's 'digital arrest' cybercrime has become so rampant that PM Modi has issued warnings
India's 'Digital Arrest' Scammers Stealing Savings
MLK
Martin Luther King Day 2025: What's Open, Closed On MLK Day
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics