NATO Scrambles Norwegian Jets In Poland Amid Russian Air Activity Over Ukraine

NATO deployed Norwegian fighter jets stationed in Poland for the first time on Wednesday, according to the alliance's air command. The response followed reports of a "massive" number of Russian aircraft operating over Ukraine.

Polish authorities confirmed that the jets were scrambled after detecting "intense long-range aviation activity" from Russia early Wednesday morning.

Ukraine reported widespread drone and missile attacks across the country, including strikes near its western border with NATO territory. Russia later acknowledged conducting overnight attacks on Ukraine.

"This is the first time the Norwegian jets have scrambled in the active air defense of Polish Airspace, demonstrating Allied commitment to NATO's eastern flank," the statement read.

On Jan. 15, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles, targeting critical infrastructure across multiple oblasts. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 30 missiles and 47 drones during the assault.

Russian drones and missiles have previously violated Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine. However, Polish allies have advised caution in responding to such incursions, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

A survey published on Sept. 1 by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita found that most Poles believe their military should shoot down Russian drones entering Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski emphasized that Poland and Ukraine's neighboring countries are "responsible for protecting their own airspace," even as NATO has expressed opposition to direct military engagement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia's latest assault as a "massive attack" on the nation's energy infrastructure.

Kyiv's air force reported that Moscow launched a "combined" overnight offensive involving 74 drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles. The attack included Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles fired from Tu-22M3 bombers, Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, and additional missiles from tactical aircraft.

The Kremlin's strikes targeted energy facilities, with a particular focus on gas infrastructure in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, according to the air force. Authorities confirmed there was "damage" to these critical sites.