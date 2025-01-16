U.S.

Rudy Giuliani Settles Defamation Case With Georgia Election Workers, Avoids Trial Over $150M Debt

Giuliani indictment
Rudy Giuliani, pictured in February, was served an indictment in a "fake electors" plot from Arizona Friday night during his 80th birthday bash in Florida. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he defamed, as they pursued a $150 million debt against him, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Giuliani had been facing an impending trial that could have resulted in the loss of his $3.5 million Florida condo, which he claims as his primary residence, along with several New York Yankees World Series rings. The litigation centered on whether the condo could be exempt from the debt collection efforts.

Freeman and Moss had already secured court awards for some of Giuliani's most valuable assets, including his $6 million Manhattan apartment, over a dozen luxury watches, furniture, and baseball memorabilia. However, despite multiple court orders, they have faced challenges in obtaining some of these items in recent months.

"The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong," Freeman and Moss said in a statement. "Today is a major milestone in our journey. We have reached an agreement and we can now move forward with our lives. We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us."

Rudy Giuliani announced on Thursday via X that he would retain all of his "personal belongings" pursued by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, including his New York City apartment and Florida oceanside condo. The announcement follows his settlement in a defamation case brought by the two women.

Giuliani, 80, has faced mounting legal and health challenges in recent months. Federal judges held him in contempt of court twice recently, as he has repeatedly appeared under oath in hearings to address questions about his compliance with court orders.

Despite these issues, Giuliani plans to attend events surrounding Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration next week. On Thursday morning, during what would have been his trial, he shared a lighthearted video on X featuring a small dog wearing a tie at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, set to the song Don't Worry, Be Happy.

"Vinny loves hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, but he's ready to spend a lot more time in Washington, D.C. Over the course of the next four years in support of his favorite President-Donald J. Trump!" the post read, accompanied by an American flag emoji.

