FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially banned the use of Red 3, also known as Erythrosine, in foods, dietary supplements, and ingested medications, according to the Associated Press.

The decision comes after years of advocacy by parents, health organizations, a state-level ban, and restrictions in dozens of other countries.

Where Is Red No. 3 Found?

Red No. 3 is commonly used in candy, snack foods, and some beverages. It remains an ingredient in over 2,800 products available in the United States. Some notable examples include:

  • Snacks and Sweets: Fruit by the Foot, Dubble Bubble chewing gum, Entenmann's Little Bites, Hostess Ding Dongs, Nestlé strawberry milk, Jordan Almonds, Pez candies, Brach's candy corn, and certain Ring Pop flavors.
  • Store Brands: House-brand products from retailers like Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Walmart.
  • Other Foods: Betty Crocker loaded mashed potatoes, Vigo saffron yellow rice, and Don Pancho green and blue tortilla chips.

Red No. 3 in Medications

The dye is also present in some medications as an inactive ingredient. These include:

  • Over-the-Counter Medications: Tylenol PM.
  • Prescription Drugs: Gabapentin and doxycycline.
  • ADHD Treatment: The capsule shell of Vyvanse.

The ban marks a significant step in addressing long-standing health concerns associated with artificial food dyes.

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed groundbreaking legislation prohibiting the use of red dye No. 3, along with three other chemicals—potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propylparaben—frequently found in processed foods and drinks.

This landmark bill, the first of its kind in the United States, makes California the first state to ban FDA-permitted food additives. The move reflects growing concerns about the safety of these chemicals and their potential health impacts, setting a precedent for stricter food safety regulations nationwide.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who authored the bill, clarified in a statement that "this bill will not ban any foods or products — it will require food companies to make minor modifications to their recipes and switch to safer alternative ingredients that they already use in Europe and so many other places around the globe."

