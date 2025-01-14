Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Announce Split After Decade Of Marriage

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their separation after a decade of marriage.

In a statement released Monday night, Simpson revealed that she and Johnson have "been living separately" while addressing "a painful situation in our marriage."

"Our children remain our top priority, and we are focused on doing what is best for them," the statement shared with CNN read. "We are deeply grateful for the love and support we've received and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this as a family."

Johnson was seen without his wedding ring in November, fueling speculation about the couple's relationship status. Around the same time, Jessica Simpson hinted at her return to music with a cryptic Instagram post, sharing photos of herself in a recording studio and sparking excitement among fans.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she captioned the images. "This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Simpson and Johnson began their relationship in 2010 and tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Santa Barbara in 2014.

The couple shares three children: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5.

Before her marriage to Johnson, Simpson was famously married to singer Nick Lachey. The duo starred in the hit MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica before their split in 2005. Lachey has since married actress and former MTV host Vanessa Lachey, with whom he has been together since 2011.