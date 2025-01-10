World

World's Most Powerful Passport 2025: Singapore Retains Top Spot

By
Singapore
A photo illustration shows a Singapore passport in Singapore on March 29, 2020. Getty Images/Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

Singapore now holds the title of the world's most powerful passport, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

The index, compiled by migration consultancy Henley & Partners, ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa. In 2024, Singapore tied for the top spot with five other countries—Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. However, the city-state has pulled ahead this year, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 195 of 227 global destinations, as revealed in the latest rankings published Wednesday.

Japan ranks second with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Several EU nations, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, have dropped two spots, now ranking in third position. They are joined by Finland and South Korea, which also lost one place over the past year. All six countries now grant their passport holders visa-free access to 192 destinations.

In fourth place on the 2025 Henley Passport Index is a seven-nation EU group—Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden—each granting visa-free access to 191 destinations.

Fifth place is shared by Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK, all offering access to 190 destinations without a visa.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, now with visa-free access to only 26 destinations after losing two over the past year. The gap between Afghanistan and Singapore, the top-ranking passport, has widened to 169 destinations, marking the largest disparity in the index's 19-year history.

The remainder of the top 10 is largely dominated by European nations but also includes Australia in sixth place (189 destinations), Canada in seventh (188), the US in ninth (186), and the UAE—making history as the first and only Arab state to rank among the highest tiers.

The UAE follows closely behind the United States in the 2025 Henley Passport Index. U.S. passport holders can access 186 destinations visa-free, but the ranking highlights a decline for the U.S., which is among 22 countries whose passport strength has dropped over the past decade.

"Surprisingly, the US is the second-biggest faller between 2015 and 2025 after Venezuela, plummeting seven places from 2nd to its current 9th position," the release stated.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Wildfire

Palisades, Eaton And Hurst Fires Across LA Destroy Homes, Force Evacuation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accept Ankara's conditions
Turkey Threatens Military Operation Against Syrian Kurdish Fighters
'Summary executions constitute a war crime,' said Nashif
UN Denounces Spike In Russian Executions Of Ukrainian PoWs
Ryanair Brawl
Ryanair Sues Unruly Passenger For Over $15,000 Over Disrupted Flight
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned on Monday, facing dwindling domestic political support and a possible trade war with the United States
Race Begins To Replace Canadian PM Trudeau
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics