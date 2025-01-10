Business Technology and Innovation

Tesla Recalls 239,000 EVs In US: Here's What Happened

By
Tesla has faced repeated criticisms over its self-driving and driver assistance programs
AFP

Tesla is voluntarily recalling approximately 239,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. to address a rearview camera issue that could result in failure, according to filings published Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

"A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," Tesla wrote in a letter to the regulator.

The recall affects Tesla's 2024-2025 Model 3 and Model S sedans, as well as its 2023-2025 Model X and Model Y SUVs. Tesla noted in an acknowledgment letter that it has already issued a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to address some of the rearview camera issues.

In 2024, Tesla initiated 16 recalls in the U.S., impacting 5.14 million electric vehicles, according to NHTSA data. These recalls involved a combination of software updates and parts replacements. Over 40% of these recalls were linked to the Cybertruck, Tesla's angular steel pickup truck that began customer deliveries in late 2023.

For the current recall, Tesla reported 887 warranty claims and multiple field reports related to rearview camera failures. However, the company stated it was not aware of any injuries, fatalities, or collisions resulting from the issue. Customers experiencing circuit board failures or stress that could lead to such failures are eligible for a free replacement of their vehicle's computer system, Tesla confirmed.

Additionally, NHTSA announced this week that it is investigating 2.5 million Tesla vehicles over reports linking multiple crashes to the vehicles' remote Smart Summon or Actually Smart Summon features. These features allow users to remotely move their vehicles to a designated location using a phone app, according to the agency.

The investigation is currently in its preliminary evaluation phase. Following this step, the NHTSA will determine whether to advance the probe to an engineering analysis, a necessary step before potentially issuing a recall, Reuters reported.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The remains of townhomes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie behind an advertising sign in Altadena, California

Devastating LA Fires Expected To Push Up Insurance Premiums

Wildfire
Palisades, Eaton And Hurst Fires Across LA Destroy Homes, Force Evacuation
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accept Ankara's conditions
Turkey Threatens Military Operation Against Syrian Kurdish Fighters
Sudanese children play on a street in Tokar, in Red Sea State, following heavy flooding in October, 2024
UN Says 3 Million Sudan Children Facing Acute Malnutrition
'Summary executions constitute a war crime,' said Nashif
UN Denounces Spike In Russian Executions Of Ukrainian PoWs
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics