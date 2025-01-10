LA Wildfires Rank Among California's Most Destructive As Climate Change Fuels Devastation

Two wildfires in the Los Angeles area have now become some of the most destructive in California's history, according to preliminary data from CalFire.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed more than 5,300 structures, ranking as the third-most destructive fire in the state's history. The Eaton Fire has burned over 4,000 structures, placing it fourth. These figures may rise as damage assessments continue.

Since 2015, 15 of the 20 most destructive fires in California have occurred, a trend linked to climate change and rising global temperatures, which fuel more frequent and intense wildfires in the Southwest.

Remarkably, these two fires are the only ones in the top 20 to occur in January, a phenomenon tied to dramatic shifts from wet to dry conditions in recent winters. This "weather whiplash" has led to increased vegetation growth followed by rapid drying, turning plants into highly flammable fuel—a pattern that is becoming more common due to climate change.

Firefighters hoped for relief on Friday from the strong winds that have been intensifying massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area, leaving 10 people dead, destroying entire neighborhoods, and putting the city on high alert.

The fires have consumed over 10,000 homes and other structures since they began spreading across a densely populated 25-mile stretch north of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. The cause of the largest fires remains unknown.

The destruction is shocking, even in a state accustomed to severe wildfires. Whole blocks of the scenic Pacific Palisades have been reduced to smoldering ruins. In Malibu, charred palm trees stand as the only remnants of once-stunning oceanfront properties.

New fires have continued to ignite in the area. On Thursday afternoon, the Kenneth Fire broke out in the San Fernando Valley, just two miles from a school that was serving as a shelter for evacuees from another blaze. The fire spread into neighboring Ventura County, but a swift and robust response from firefighters managed to contain the flames and prevent further damage.

Meanwhile, air quality has reached "unhealthy" levels across much of Southern California as wildfires continue to blanket the region with smoke and ash.

Just after midnight on Friday, San Marino, located near the Eaton fire, recorded an air quality index of 431, according to IQair. This puts it well into the "hazardous" category, or level 6 on the air quality index scale.

Air quality alerts remain in effect throughout the area, with many neighborhoods facing "unhealthy" conditions.