World

Violence Escalates In West Bank Amid Rising Israeli Settler Attacks, Palestinian Gunman Assaults

By
Destroyed buildings in northern Gaza, seen from southern Israel
AFP

Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians surged across the occupied West Bank on Monday after gunmen killed three Israelis and injured eight others in a fresh wave of violence.

Long-standing tensions in the West Bank have intensified since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza, plunging the region into heightened unrest. Settler attacks on Palestinian communities have escalated, fueled by Israel's offensive in Gaza and the backing of its right-wing government. Simultaneously, Palestinians have also carried out attacks on settlers.

Earlier on Monday, gunmen targeted Israeli vehicles on Route 55 near Al-Funduq, a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. The road, which passes through the Kedumim settlement, became the site of a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of two women and a man. The women were residents of Kedumim, while the man, a police investigator from northern Israel, succumbed to gunshot wounds. Eight others, including a bus driver, were injured, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service.

The attack spurred retaliatory settler violence. In Hajja, settlers reportedly set a vehicle on fire, while in Far'ata and Amatin villages, they threw stones at homes and destroyed crops, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. In Amatin, Israeli forces allegedly fired on residents attempting to confront the settlers. However, the Israeli military stated it did not know about the incident.

Two additional incidents of settler violence were reported on Monday evening. Southeast of Ramallah, Israeli settlers set fire to an agricultural room in the town of Turmus Ayya, according to security sources cited by WAFA. In another attack near Bethlehem, settlers reportedly targeted Palestinian vehicles by throwing stones, WAFA reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation following the deadly gunman attack earlier in the day.

In a statement on X, he pledged to "find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away."

Netanyahu is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to address developments in the West Bank.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has praised the attack, which Israel has described as a "terrorist attack."

Tags
West Bank
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Security fencing has been erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6th, 2025 congressional session to certify results of the 2024 presidential election won by Donald Trump
US Lawmakers To Certify Trump Win, Four Years After Capitol Riot
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
US-film-award-celebrity-entertainment-television-Globes-cinema
Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet, Award Show?
Yoon Suk Yeol plunged the country into political chaos on December 3 with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in his residence
S. Korea's Yoon Ignored Cabinet Opposition To Martial Law: Prosecutors
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics