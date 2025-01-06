What Is Human Metapneumovirus? After China Outbreak, Cases Seen In Malaysia, India

HMPV cases are reportedly on the rise in Malaysia, with 327 cases reported in 2024, a 45% increase from 225 cases in 2023. This surge comes amid a global uptick in respiratory illnesses, including reports from China.

Malaysia's Health Ministry advised the public to take preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing with soap, wearing face masks, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, according to The Straits Times.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, detected through routine surveillance for respiratory viruses. In a statement, the Ministry of Health emphasized that this detection is part of the ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and manage respiratory illnesses across India.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory infection that presents with flu or cold-like symptoms but can lead to more severe complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

HMPV belongs to the same family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001. The virus typically causes outbreaks during colder seasons.

Cases of HMPV have been rising in northern China, particularly among children, according to local authorities. The country's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has urged people to take preventive measures regarding health and hygiene. However, it has refuted online claims of overwhelmed hospitals and concerns about a potential pandemic similar to COVID-19.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday. "The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year."

The symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) resemble those of the common cold or flu, and it is often categorized alongside other viruses under the broad term "common cold," Dr. Jacqueline Stephens, a senior lecturer in public health at Flinders University in Australia, said, according to The Guardian. Unlike Covid-19 or influenza, HMPV is not a notifiable disease.

"There's a range of others ... that are not notifiable because they are very common and lots of people get them. They make us feel terrible for a few days but if we rest and recuperate for a few days then we get better," said Stephens.