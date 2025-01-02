Biden Awards Presidential Citizens Medal To Congressman Bennie Thompson

Veteran Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., was honored with one of the nation's highest civilian awards on Thursday as President Joe Biden presented him with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

"The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens. President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice," the White House detailed in a statement Thursday.

During a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Biden recognized Thompson, 76, for his more than three decades of service in Congress and his earlier contributions to local government. The award, coming as Biden's term approaches its conclusion on Jan. 20, celebrates Thompson's lifelong dedication to public service.

Thompson's role as the former chairman of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee and the first Black American to lead the House Committee on Homeland Security has garnered widespread acclaim on Capitol Hill. However, friends and colleagues emphasize that it is the entirety of his decades-long service as a public servant that truly underscores his deserving recognition.

"Long before he was the [Jan. 6] Select Committee chairman and chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Congressman Thompson fought for voting rights in Mississippi in the 1960s," said Hope Goins, who has worked as one of Thompson's top staffers for 18 years. "He's been defending democracy even before he was an elected official."

In a statement, Congressman Thompson said he was "honored" to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Biden.

"I have had an unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution and defending democracy," said Thompson. "Throughout my nearly six decades as a public servant, whether on the local or federal level, I have worked to ensure that democratic principles work for all Americans, not just a select few."

The White House announced that 20 individuals from across the nation would be honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Among them were Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, whom President Biden praised for their "intrepid" spirit and "steadfast commitment to truth."