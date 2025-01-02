News

Snow Squall Warning: Southern Ontario Braces Harsh Weather, Hazardous Driving Conditions

By
Ontario Snow
Traffic moves slowly along a snow-covered Highway 401 in London, Ontario, Canada, during a large winter storm on December 23, 2022. Geoff Robins / AFP

Southern Ontario is expected to experience heavy snow on Thursday, with some areas potentially receiving up to 60 centimetres. Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for the early morning hours.

Regions such as Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Owen Sound, and Orillia are under heavy snowfall warnings, with at least 20 centimetres expected.

Weather advisories have also been issued for areas like Hamilton, Guelph, and Caledon, where 5 to 10 centimetres of snow and reduced visibility are anticipated.

Flurries overnight are expected to intensify into lake-effect snow squalls early Thursday morning, continuing through the evening.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour, which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous, as snow squalls can cause severe and highly variable weather. The weather agency advises travelers to be cautious, as road conditions will change quickly.

In Toronto, while no specific weather alerts have been issued, there is a 70% chance of flurries throughout the day, with winds expected to reach around 30 kilometres per hour.

