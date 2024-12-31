U.S.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Returns To Seattle After Fumes Reported In Cockpit

By
Hawaiian Airlines
A Hawaiian Airlines jet taxies out to the runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona 14 February, 2006. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff due to reports of fumes in the cockpit, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

Initially, the FAA stated the crew had reported smoke on the flight deck but later clarified it as fumes.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21, an Airbus A330, departed around 1 p.m. Monday, carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members. The plane was en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew detected the issue, airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas said in an email to The Associated Press.

"The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident," Villegas said. Fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned.

After the aircraft returned to Seattle, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate but did not detect any smoke or unusual odors, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said in an email.

According to airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21 departed Seattle again on Tuesday morning using a replacement aircraft.

"Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologize for this event," Villegas said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Reports of cockpit smoke incidents have increased, with multiple airlines experiencing similar issues in recent months.

On December 28, 2024, a United Airlines flight en route from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to Phoenix International Airport (PHX) was forced to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) due to smoke in the cockpit.

On November 16, 2024, a Wizz Air flight between Gdansk and Tromso diverted to Stockholm Arlanda Airport after cabin crew detected smoke mid-flight. The incident occurred at cruising altitude, approximately 30 minutes after the aircraft's 6:04 PM departure from Gdansk.

Such events underscore ongoing safety concerns and the importance of thorough investigations to mitigate risks.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Asian stocks mostly fall in thin holiday trade, following a late drop on Wall Street last week

New Year Nerves Hit Asian Stocks

This handout from the South Korean Presidential Office taken on December 3, 2024 shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering a speech to declare martial law in Seoul
South Korea Investigators Seek Arrest Of Impeached President Over No-show
Supporters of Abdullah Ocalan rallied in Cologne, Germany, in February 2024 to mark the 25th anniversary of his arrest
Jailed PKK Leader Says 'Ready' To Support Turkey Peace Drive
Xi made the remarks after a slow economic year for China
Xi Says China Must Apply 'More Proactive' Macroeconomic Policies In 2025
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that commutes the death sentences of some 60 prisoners
Zimbabwe Abolishes The Death Penalty
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics