Hawaiian Airlines Flight Returns To Seattle After Fumes Reported In Cockpit

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff due to reports of fumes in the cockpit, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

Initially, the FAA stated the crew had reported smoke on the flight deck but later clarified it as fumes.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21, an Airbus A330, departed around 1 p.m. Monday, carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members. The plane was en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew detected the issue, airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas said in an email to The Associated Press.

"The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident," Villegas said. Fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned.

After the aircraft returned to Seattle, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate but did not detect any smoke or unusual odors, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said in an email.

According to airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21 departed Seattle again on Tuesday morning using a replacement aircraft.

"Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologize for this event," Villegas said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Reports of cockpit smoke incidents have increased, with multiple airlines experiencing similar issues in recent months.

On December 28, 2024, a United Airlines flight en route from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to Phoenix International Airport (PHX) was forced to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) due to smoke in the cockpit.

On November 16, 2024, a Wizz Air flight between Gdansk and Tromso diverted to Stockholm Arlanda Airport after cabin crew detected smoke mid-flight. The incident occurred at cruising altitude, approximately 30 minutes after the aircraft's 6:04 PM departure from Gdansk.

Such events underscore ongoing safety concerns and the importance of thorough investigations to mitigate risks.