U.S.

Massive Blackout Leaves Over 1 Million Puerto Ricans Without Power On New Year's Eve

By
PUERTO RICO-WEATHER-STORM
Waves hit the shoreline as Tropical Storm Ernesto moves through the area in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on August 14, 2024. JAYDEE LEE SERRANO/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico experienced another widespread power outage on Tuesday, leaving 1.3 million customers—approximately 80% of the island—without electricity.

The blackout, which began around 5:30 a.m., stemmed from an infrastructure issue at a power plant on the southern coast, according to LUMA Energy, the company responsible for electricity transmission and distribution on the island.

In a statement on X, LUMA reported that the disruption was likely caused by a fault in an underground cable and that it is collaborating with partners to restore power across the territory.

"LUMA will be restoring power to customers in phases. We've already begun the process of reenergizing some customers, with the full restoration process taking between 24 and 48 hours as conditions permit," the company said.

Josué Colón, director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, explained in a radio interview that the outage was triggered by an issue with a power line in the southern region, which caused a "cascade effect" leading to the failure of multiple power plants. Colón estimated that resolving the problem would take "much of the day."

Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated on X that he is in communication with LUMA Energy and the private energy company Genera PR as efforts to restore power continue.

"We are demanding answers and solutions from both LUMA and Genera, who must expedite the restart of the generating units outside the fault area and keep the people duly informed about the measures they are taking to restore service throughout the Island," he said.

