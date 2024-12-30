Northern Lights Could Dazzle US Skies As Solar Storms Arrive Ahead Of New Year

Solar storms could bring a stunning display of northern lights to several northern U.S. states just in time for the New Year.

The sun recently released two bursts of plasma, expected to reach Earth early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The resulting auroras may light up the skies on Monday and Tuesday nights in states like Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, and New York might also catch a glimpse of the dazzling phenomenon.

For those in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic, catching the northern lights is a long shot.

While auroras have occasionally appeared this far south—most recently during a powerful October 2024 storm that illuminated skies as far as Texas—this event isn't expected to extend that far.

However, if the aurora is visible, Tuesday night offers optimal conditions. A rare black moon occurred Monday night, marking the second new moon of the month (the first was on Dec. 1). With the absence of moonlight continuing into Tuesday, skies will remain darker, making any auroral display more noticeable.

For the latest updates, check NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website or use an aurora forecasting app as the event approaches.

To catch the northern lights, wait for clear, dark skies and head to a location far from bright city lights. Using a smartphone camera can also help capture hints of the aurora that might not be easily visible to the naked eye.