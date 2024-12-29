World

North Korea Calls For 'Toughest' US Strategy At Party Meeting

By
This picture taken during the period of December 23 to 27, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 29 shows Kim Jong Un attending the party meeting
This picture taken during the period of December 23 to 27, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 29 shows Kim Jong Un attending the party meeting AFP

North Korea will launch its "toughest" ever strategy to counter the United States, state media said Sunday, reporting on a key year-end party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

The nuclear-armed state held a five-day party meeting last week as part of a drive to chart the country's course for 2025, the official Korean Central News Agency reported in a lengthy English dispatch.

"The US is the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy," the report said.

It slammed growing ties between South Korea, the US and Japan, saying it had "expanded into a nuclear military bloc for aggression".

It also said South Korea had "turned into an out-and-out anti-communist outpost of the US".

"This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how," KCNA said.

Against this backdrop, Kim's speech to top officials "clarified the strategy for the toughest anti-US counteraction to be launched aggressively", the report said without providing details.

The meeting reviewed the response to widespread flooding earlier this year, and also included a vow to boost ties with "friendly" countries.

Such party meetings, and Kim's speeches to officials, are typically used by Pyongyang to make key policy announcements.

The KCNA report comes after Seoul's military claimed that more than a thousand North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded since they entered combat in Ukraine as part of a military deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their military ties since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A landmark defence pact between Pyongyang and Moscow -- signed in June when Russian President Vladimir Putin North Korea -- came into force this month.

Putin hailed it as a "breakthrough document".

North Korean state media said Friday that Putin sent a New Year's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying, "the bilateral ties between our two countries have been elevated after our talks in June in Pyongyang".

Ukraine's allies have called Pyongyang's growing involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine a "dangerous expansion" of the conflict.

Tags
North korea, Kim jong un
Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
Doctor and microscope
Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
An image taken from a handout video provided by the Huthis' official Al-Masirah TV station shows the damage to the airport from an Israeli strike
Israeli Strikes Hit Yemen As Netanyahu Fires Warning
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics