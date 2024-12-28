U.S.

Robert Brooks Beating: NY Inmate's Death Under Probe After Video Release

By
Police Step Up Patrols In Asian Neighborhoods In NYC After Atlanta Shootings
NYPD David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Body-worn camera footage released Friday captured correctional officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York repeatedly punching and kicking a handcuffed inmate. The fatal incident is now under investigation by the New York Attorney General.

Robert Brooks, 43, was pronounced dead on Dec. 10 at Wynn Hospital in Utica, according to Attorney General Letitia James. Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault since 2017, prison records indicate.

The footage, reviewed by CNN, shows officers surrounding Brooks in a medical examination room, where they can be seen kicking and punching him while his hands are restrained behind his back. Portions of the video reveal Brooks' face bloodied during the encounter.

At one point in the footage, an officer appears to forcefully shove an object into Brooks' mouth before repeatedly striking him in the face. Another officer is seen punching Brooks in the groin and later using a shoe to hit him.

The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations had previously confirmed the launch of an investigation into Brooks' death.

"As Attorney General, you have my word that we will use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly," James said Friday.

The final autopsy results for Brooks are still pending.

Preliminary medical findings indicate "concern for asphyxia due to compression of the neck as the cause of death," and suggest that the death resulted from "the actions of another."

The body-worn camera footage lacks audio, as the officers had not activated their devices. In response to the incident, the corrections department has issued a directive mandating the use of body cameras during all staff interactions with inmates.

A lawyer for Brooks' family, Elizabeth Mazur, said the release of the videos means "members of the public can now view for themselves the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack on Robert L. Brooks."

"As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe," Mazur said. "He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff."

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

Emergency specialists work at the crash site
32 Survivors As Azerbaijani Jet Crashes In Kazakhstan
South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
Doctor and microscope
Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics