Rapper OG Maco died Thursday night, weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family confirmed Friday.

The 32-year-old, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., had been hospitalized in Los Angeles since December 12, following a 911 call from a neighbor reporting gunfire inside a home. First responders found the Atlanta native with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm nearby, according to TMZ.

"With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco," the family's statement began. "His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact."

Maco was rushed into emergency surgery and initially stabilized, but his condition deteriorated as he remained in a coma. Despite efforts to improve his prognosis, including attempts to clear toxins and obtain reliable brain scans, his status worsened to critical before he succumbed to his injuries.

OG Maco rose to prominence in 2014 with his breakout viral hit "U Guessed It," which quickly became a cultural sensation. In 2015, he was recognized as one of hip-hop's rising stars, earning a spot on XXL's prestigious "Freshman Class," an annual list celebrating 10 emerging artists shaping the future of the genre.

"While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others," the family added. "Maco's influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts."

"For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express."

The statement concluded, "To all of Maco's fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way."