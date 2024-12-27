South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo

South Korea's parliament voted on Friday to impeach Prime Minister and acting president Han Duck-soo, just days after lawmakers had stripped President Yoon Suk Yeol of his powers in response to his controversial martial law order, which had led to widespread political unrest.

A total of 192 lawmakers supported Han's impeachment, surpassing the 151 votes required in the 300-member National Assembly.

The vote was marked by dramatic scenes in parliament, with members of the ruling People Power Party raising their fists and chanting "Abuse of power" following the declaration by National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik that a simple majority was sufficient to approve the impeachment of the prime minister. Typically, a two-thirds majority is necessary for presidential impeachment.

In response to the vote, Han, who had taken office after parliament removed Yoon, issued a statement acknowledging the decision and announcing that he would temporarily step down to prevent further confusion and instability.

After South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has stepped in as acting president.

The impeachment motion, filed by the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday, was sparked by Han's refusal to fill three vacant seats on the Constitutional Court, which is set to oversee President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

Han defended his decision on Friday, stating that he wanted both the ruling and opposition parties to reach an agreement before proceeding with any appointments to the court.

"I desperately feel how surprised and disappointed the people have been through this emergency martial law," Han said, adding that "the process is as important as filling the constitutional judge positions."

Under South Korean law, an impeachment requires the approval of at least six out of nine justices for it to be upheld.

The Constitutional Court has yet to decide whether the six sitting justices can rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, but if they are able to, all six would need to vote in favor of the impeachment for it to result in Yoon's removal from office.

"The acting president has transformed into an 'acting insurrection leader,'" South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said in a press conference Friday, claiming the ruling party had "abandoned its duty to uphold the Constitution," and acts as Yoon's "loyal guard."