Who Was Hudson Meek? 'Baby Driver' Star Dies At 16 After Falling From Moving Car

By
Hudson Meek
(From L) U.S. actor Clayton Royal Johnson, US producer Christa Boarini, US director Todd Wiseman Jr., US actors Kue Miller Lawrence, Hudson Meek, US actress Christina Brucato, US actor Michael Sean Tighe and US model singer and photograph Eugenie Bondurant pose as they present the competing film "The School Duel" for the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival, in Deauville, northern France, on September 9, 2024. LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

Hudson Meek, the 16-year-old actor known for his role in Baby Driver, tragically died last week after falling from a moving car in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, CNN affiliate WVTM reported Wednesday.

The teen suffered blunt force trauma in the fall on Dec. 19 and was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 21, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

"His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," reads a post on his Instagram account.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Meek's death, WTVM reported.

Who Was Hudson Meek?

Meek had an impressive array of acting and voice-over credits. He also voiced the lead role in Badanamu Stories, a children's series focused on preschool themes, according to IMDb. Meek appeared in several shows, including NBC's Found, The CW's Legacies, and the recently released thriller The School Duel.

In his obituary, Meek was remembered as a "reflective and thoughtful" individual with a passion for travel and the outdoors.

"He loved snow-skiing and could easily navigate the hardest trails that no one else in the family would dare attempt," the obituary read. "One of his favorite places to be was at the lake, tubing and wakeboarding."

Meek was a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School, where he was actively involved in football, Honor Choir, and student government. Outside of school, Meek demonstrated a love for adventure, becoming a certified advanced open-water scuba diver by the age of 14. His passion for exploration also led him to visit all 50 U.S. states, reflecting his adventurous spirit and remarkable accomplishments.

