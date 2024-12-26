U.S.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Attack: Gunshots Reported On Christmas Night

By
A police car is seen in Florida on August 8, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Gunshots were reported at Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas night, prompting a swift response from authorities.

According to airport officials, police arrived at the scene around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of gunfire.

As part of the investigation, one security checkpoint and the PHX Sky Train were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Police have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries or arrests connected to the incident.

This is a developing story.

