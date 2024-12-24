Santa Tracker 2024 Live: Where To Track Yuletide Journey Around The World?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is once again ready to track Santa and his reindeer on their global journey. Starting at 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve, NORAD will activate its Santa tracking system. Santa enthusiasts can follow his progress on NORAD's website, or they can call the command center at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to join in the festive tradition.

The tracking service is also available through the NORAD Tracks Santa app, social media, Amazon Alexa, OnStar, and SiriusXM, according to NORAD.

This marks the 69th year NORAD has tracked Santa's journey, a tradition that began by accident in 1955. A misprinted phone number in a local newspaper ad, intended for children to reach Santa, led a young caller to the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, kicking off what would become an annual holiday event.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, who answered the child's call, quickly recognized the mistake and reassured the child that he was Santa, according to NORAD's website. As more calls came in, Shoup assigned an officer to handle them, and thus, the tradition was born. This practice continued when NORAD was established in 1958.

How does the Santa tracker work?

The tracker uses radar technology and satellites to monitor Santa's journey, methods that NORAD also uses to safeguard North American airspace. Its radar system, known as the North American Warning System, features 47 checkpoints spread across northern Canada and Alaska.

"NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season," its website explains. "The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America."