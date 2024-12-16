SoftBank CEO To Unveil $100B US Investment, 100,000 AI Jobs In Trump Meeting

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is set to announce a $100 billion investment in the United States over the next four years during a visit to President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, sources told CNBC's Sara Eisen.

The Japanese billionaire and founder of the tech investment firm will also pledge, in a joint announcement with Trump, to create 100,000 jobs centered on artificial intelligence and supporting infrastructure. The investment is expected to be fully deployed by the end of Trump's term, according to the sources.

The funding could come from multiple sources under its control, including the Vision Fund, capital projects, and chipmaker Arm Holdings, where SoftBank holds a majority stake. Some of the funds may not be newly raised but could include previously announced investments, such as SoftBank's recent $1.5 billion stake in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

This announcement is very similar to the pledge made in 2016 when Son and Trump revealed a $50 billion investment aimed at creating 50,000 jobs in the United States.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has made it clear that his ultimate goal is achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI), envisioning AI chips powering robots and data centers capable of tackling complex challenges, such as curing cancer.

Earlier this year, Son outlined plans to raise up to $100 billion for an AI chip venture called Izanagi, aimed at competing with Nvidia Corp., though details remain limited.

Following a period of restrained investment, SoftBank is now signaling a shift back to an aggressive strategy, with a strong focus on AI. The company appears ready to embrace greater risk to capitalize on the transformative potential of this rapidly advancing technology.