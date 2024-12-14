Who Are Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Thomas Dickey And Karen Friedman Agnifilo?

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is preparing for his defense just four days after his arrest. Mangione now has two lawyers in two states and tens of thousands of dollars for a legal defense fund as he faces a second-degree murder charge.

Friedman Agnifilo served as second-in-command at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office from 2014 to 2021 under former DA Cyrus Vance. According to her law firm biography, she played a key role in prosecuting high-profile violent crime cases, including those involving mental health issues and cold case homicides.

"Karen Friedman Agnifilo has a three-decade background in criminal justice, litigation, and trials. Her practice focuses on criminal defense in state and federal courts, leveraging her extensive experience prosecuting serious violent crimes, including complex homicide cases, from accusation to investigation to arrest and trial," her biography says.

"While serving in the Manhattan DA's office, Ms. Friedman Agnifilo was also integral to creating the office's Human Trafficking Unit, Hate Crimes Unit, Antiquities Trafficking Unit, Terrorism Unit, its Cybercrimes and Identity Theft Bureau, as well as working on the creation of Manhattan's first Mental Health Court," the biography continued.

Meanwhile, Dickey is a high-profile Pennsylvania lawyer known for his extensive trial experience, which spans from DUIs to high-profile death penalty cases. A graduate of Altoona High School, Saint Francis University, and Ohio Northern University, he has practiced both privately and with the Blair County Public Defender's Office. As one of the state's few attorneys certified to handle death penalty cases, he has also been recognized for his notable work in The Legal Intelligencer.

Mangione's new attorney will take on his case as investigators reveal significant new evidence. Police told CNN this week that the 3D-printed gun found on Mangione at his arrest matches the three shell casings recovered from the Midtown Manhattan crime scene. Investigators also confirmed that his fingerprints match those found on items near the scene.

The fingerprint and firearms evidence emerges as authorities continue to investigate Mangione, who remains in custody in Pennsylvania on gun-related charges while contesting extradition to New York. However, as of Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicated that Mangione "may waive" his extradition next week.