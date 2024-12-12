U.S.

Stanley Cup Recall: 2.6 Million Mugs Taken Off Shelves After 38 People Suffer Burns

By
Stanley Cup Lead Announcement Causes Panic Among Netizens—Should You Be Concerned?
This is a representational image. The cups involved in the current recall is different from the image. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Stanley has recalled 2.6 million of its popular steel travel mugs due to defective lids that have caused dozens of burn injuries, officials announced Thursday.

The recall includes all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the country from June 2016 to December 2024, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life," according to a statement by the Seattle-based company.

The company received 91 reports, 16 in the United States, of the targeted mugs' "lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention," according to the safety commission.

Stanley encouraged customers to contact the company to request replacement lids for the recalled cups.

Stanley cups have gained widespread popularity as a preferred hydration accessory for millions of Americans, offering a convenient way to keep water or other beverages readily available.

Earlier this year, a woman in Northern California was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley stainless steel drinking cups, valued at nearly $2,500, from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to officials.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
A complex where journalists were staying in southern Lebanon was hit in October
Israel Condemned By Media Groups Over Gaza Journalist 'Massacre'
US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts soon, before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House
US-China Officials To Hold Economic Talks Before Trump Return
Investors are keeping a close eye on US inflation data, which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision-making
Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Eyes On China
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics