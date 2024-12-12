Stanley Cup Recall: 2.6 Million Mugs Taken Off Shelves After 38 People Suffer Burns

Stanley has recalled 2.6 million of its popular steel travel mugs due to defective lids that have caused dozens of burn injuries, officials announced Thursday.

The recall includes all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the country from June 2016 to December 2024, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life," according to a statement by the Seattle-based company.

The company received 91 reports, 16 in the United States, of the targeted mugs' "lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention," according to the safety commission.

Stanley encouraged customers to contact the company to request replacement lids for the recalled cups.

Stanley cups have gained widespread popularity as a preferred hydration accessory for millions of Americans, offering a convenient way to keep water or other beverages readily available.

