U.S. Politics

Biden Grants Clemency: 1500 Individuals Commuted, 39 Convictions Pardoned

By
US President Joe Biden welcomed as "good news" the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon
AFP

Just weeks before the end of Biden's administration, the president announced that he is commuting the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals and granting pardons to 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes.

White House officials said Thursday that this move represents the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history. Amid mounting pressure to extend clemency further before leaving office, Biden also pledged that additional actions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement. "As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

The commutations apply to inmates who were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and "have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities," according to the announcement.

"I will take more steps in the weeks ahead. My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," Biden said Thursday.

The latest pardons come amid bipartisan criticism of President Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, on felony gun and tax charges. Despite repeatedly pledging over several months not to intervene on his son's behalf, Biden reversed his position on Dec. 1.

Biden is set to leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, when Donald Trump is inaugurated. Throughout his term, Biden had a record of issuing fewer pardons compared to most modern U.S. presidents. However, he has occasionally used categorical pardons, which apply to a broad group of individuals under specific criteria set by the president.

In October 2022, Biden granted a full pardon to those convicted of simple marijuana possession, later broadening the scope to include other marijuana-related offenses.

Earlier this year, Biden issued a full pardon to military personnel and veterans convicted of offenses related to their sexual orientation.

In contrast, during his first term, President Trump granted 237 acts of clemency, according to the Pew Research Center. This total included 143 pardons and 94 commuted sentences.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the grounds of the National Assembly in Seoul
South Korean President Banned From Leaving Country
A complex where journalists were staying in southern Lebanon was hit in October
Israel Condemned By Media Groups Over Gaza Journalist 'Massacre'
US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts soon, before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House
US-China Officials To Hold Economic Talks Before Trump Return
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics