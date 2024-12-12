Biden Grants Clemency: 1500 Individuals Commuted, 39 Convictions Pardoned

Just weeks before the end of Biden's administration, the president announced that he is commuting the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals and granting pardons to 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes.

White House officials said Thursday that this move represents the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history. Amid mounting pressure to extend clemency further before leaving office, Biden also pledged that additional actions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement. "As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

The commutations apply to inmates who were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and "have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities," according to the announcement.

"I will take more steps in the weeks ahead. My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," Biden said Thursday.

The latest pardons come amid bipartisan criticism of President Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, on felony gun and tax charges. Despite repeatedly pledging over several months not to intervene on his son's behalf, Biden reversed his position on Dec. 1.

Biden is set to leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, when Donald Trump is inaugurated. Throughout his term, Biden had a record of issuing fewer pardons compared to most modern U.S. presidents. However, he has occasionally used categorical pardons, which apply to a broad group of individuals under specific criteria set by the president.

In October 2022, Biden granted a full pardon to those convicted of simple marijuana possession, later broadening the scope to include other marijuana-related offenses.

Earlier this year, Biden issued a full pardon to military personnel and veterans convicted of offenses related to their sexual orientation.

In contrast, during his first term, President Trump granted 237 acts of clemency, according to the Pew Research Center. This total included 143 pardons and 94 commuted sentences.