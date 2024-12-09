U.S. Crime & Justice

Who Is Luigi Mangione? Suspected Killer Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson In Custody

The New York Police Department revealed Monday that they are questioning a man in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The suspect has been identified as Luigi Mangione.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on a gun charge after being apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the NYPD chief of detectives told CNN. Authorities said that an employee alerted police, leading to Mangione's arrest. He was found in possession of multiple fake IDs and a firearm equipped with a suppressor.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference alongside Mayor Eric Adams that the suspect had a three-page manifesto with him which speaks of possible alleged "motivation and mindset" in the killing.

"We don't think there is any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill-will towards corporate American," Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny reportedly said.

Two quotes in the document include, "these parasites had it coming" and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done," an official told CNN.

Here's everything we know so far about the suspect Luigi Mangione

The suspected gunman reportedly checked into the hostel using a fake New Jersey ID under the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione graduated as valedictorian from Baltimore's Gilman School in 2016 and earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020, a university spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Born and raised in Maryland, Mangione has connections to San Francisco and a last known address in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to police, Mangione had no known prior arrests in the U.S.

Meanwhile, a Goodreads profile believed to belong to Luigi Mangione indicates that earlier this year, he logged reading the 1995 anti-technology manifesto authored by Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber.

Kaczynski, a domestic terrorist and mathematician, became infamous for mailing deadly bombs between 1978 and 1995 while promoting his anti-industrial ideology.

"It's easy to quickly and thoughtless[ly] write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it's simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out," Mangione wrote in a review of the book in January. "He was a violent individual - rightfully imprisoned - who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary."

