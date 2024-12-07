South Korean President's Apology For Martial Law Comes Amid Impeachment Voting

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Friday for his brief attempt to impose martial law earlier this week. His remark came just hours before the parliament voted on his impeachment.

In a two-minute televised address—his first public appearance since rescinding the martial law order on Wednesday—Yoon expressed deep regret, calling the decision an act of desperation. He assured the nation that he would not attempt to invoke martial law again.

"I am very sorry and would like to sincerely apologize to the people who were shocked," Yoon said. "I leave it up to my party to take steps to stabilize the political situation in the future, including the issue of my term in office."

However, some members of the opposition Democratic party, including Lee Jae-myung, dismissed Yoon's apology, reminding that his actions were acts of betrayal.

"The president's very existence is the biggest risk to South Korea right now," Lee said, adding that he must either resign immediately or be removed through impeachment.

However, impeaching President Yoon would require the backing of 200 out of the 300 members of the National Assembly. The opposition parties, which jointly submitted the impeachment motion, hold a combined total of 192 seats.

Passing the impeachment motion requires a two-thirds majority, meaning support from at least eight lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) in addition to the opposition.

Despite this, the PPP has maintained its official stance against the motion. However, earlier on Saturday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated that it has become inevitable for President Yoon to step down early, asserting that he is no longer able to fulfill his duties effectively, Yonhap reported.

On Saturday, ahead of the impeachment voting, around 100,000 protesters gathered in Yeouido, while 20,000 were in Gwangwhamun, according to a Yonhap report citing estimates from the police. Meanwhile, people gathered outside the National Assembly, where the voting is set to take place, demanding that the president leave his seat.