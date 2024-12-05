Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting her second child, a spokesperson told People. The name of her baby's father has not been revealed.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," the statement read.

In 2021, Heard welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh Paige, who is now 3½ years old. At the time of announcing her motherhood, Heard had said that she had "decided I wanted to have a child" four years prior and "wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp, with whom she was involved in a highly publicized defamation trial in Virginia during the summer of 2022. Following the legal proceedings, the actress relocated to Madrid, Spain, seeking a quieter life abroad.

After a six-week trial, the jury ruled in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the latter was later reduced to comply with state law. Heard, in turn, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit.

In June 2022, while speaking with Today's Savannah Guthrie, Heard revealed her thoughts on ever telling her daughter Oonagh about the trial. "I think no matter what, it will mean something," Heard said at the time.

"I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."