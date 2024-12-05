World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors: Duke Of Sussex Speaks Out

Harry and Meghan Announce New TV Projects
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions is working on two Netflix reality series on polo and on gardening, cooking and friendship. Rosa Woods/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry reacted to rumors surrounding troubles in his marriage with Meghan Markle during a summit in New York on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, discussed various topics, including public interest in his personal life, during a 35-minute conversation with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Recent appearances by Harry and Meghan at separate events have fueled rumors about their relationship, with some royal commentators speculating that the couple may be heading for a split.

"I Google News-ed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you're here," Sorkin said.

"There's articles left and right about, you know, why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?"

Prince Harry replied, "Because you invited me, you should have known."

"Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he said. "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

The Duke of Sussex expressed sympathy for those who bought into the speculation that his marriage was facing difficulties.

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he said. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Harry and Meghan, who have been married since 2018, stirred significant controversy in 2020 when they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and relocated to California. The couple has two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

