Massad Boulos Net Worth 2024: Trump Picks Adviser On Arab Affairs

Trump
Donald Trump speaks (C) alongside Tiffany Trump's spouse Michael Boulos (L), Tiffany Trump (2nd L, co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump (3rd L), Eric Trump (2nd R) and Donald Trump Jr., during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024. Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump announced he will appoint Massad Boulos, his daughter Tiffany's father-in-law, as Senior Advisor to the President for Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. Trump shared the news Sunday on his Truth Social account.

"Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," the 78-year-old wrote.

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," he went in to add. "Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!"

Boulos, a Lebanon-born businessman, heads Nigeria-based Boulos Enterprises, a company specializing in the production and distribution of mechanical equipment and motorcycles. His son, Michael Boulos, married Tiffany, Donald Trump's youngest daughter, in 2022.

Massad Boulos' Net Worth and Political Influence

According to some reports, Massad Boulos has an estimated net worth of $10 billion.

Born in Lebanon, Massad Boulos moved to Texas as a teenager, where he attended the University of Houston and later earned a law degree.

After completing his education, he returned to his family's business, eventually becoming the CEO of SCOA Nigeria, a billion-dollar conglomerate specializing in the distribution of motor vehicles and equipment throughout West Africa.

Massad Boulos is well-acquainted with the political landscape, having run for a parliamentary seat in Lebanon in 2009. He is reported to maintain ties with prominent Lebanese figures, including Christian politician Sleiman Frangieh, a known ally of Hezbollah.

Boulos has concentrated his political efforts on engaging Arab American voters, particularly those critical of the Biden-Harris administration's stance on Israel's actions in Gaza and the conflict in Lebanon. Protests and vocal opposition in key states like Michigan highlighted this discontent, which analysts suggest played a significant role in Kamala Harris losing Michigan, a crucial swing state.

