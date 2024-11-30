World

Nations Warn Of Deadlock At Landmark Plastic Pollution Talks

By
Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution
Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution AFP

Diplomats warned Saturday that a majority of countries could walk away from talks on the world's first plastic pollution agreement if a handful of delegations continue resisting calls to compromise.

Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution.

But efforts to reach the landmark agreement are locked over several key sticking points, particularly reducing production and phasing out chemicals believed or known to harm human health.

Over 100 countries back those measures, and insist a treaty without them will fail to solve the pollution crisis.

But around a dozen nations -- mostly producers of plastic precursors derived from fossil fuels -- are strongly opposed.

As a result, just a day before talks are supposed to end, the draft text remains full of opposing views and contradictory language.

And frustration is growing.

"The overwhelming majority of delegates here demand an ambitious treaty," said Panama's delegation head Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez.

"If the reduction of production is not there, there is no treaty."

"We cannot let a few loud voices derail the process," he added.

A diplomat from the High Ambition Coalition, which groups dozens of countries seeking a strong deal, echoed that sentiment.

"We are a large group uniting around key effective elements, and getting ready to walk away," he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door deliberations.

He warned that "some countries" were actively considering calling a vote, which would circumvent the UN's traditional approach of agreement by consensus and could "raise a lot of eyebrows."

It was a possibility being increasingly discussed as a "last resort," said the Democratic Republic of Congo's J.M. Bope Bope Lapwong.

"I think that if we can't reach an agreement, we'll be obliged to go to a vote. We cannot come all this way, all these kilometres, to fail," he told AFP.

"True, it's not the usual way at UN meetings, and we will do it to our shame -- because when you negotiate, you don't expect to win it all."

More than 90 percent of plastic is not recycled, while plastic production is expected to triple by 2060.

Environmental groups have pushed ambitious countries to move to a vote if progress stalls, arguing that countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia have not offered any compromises during talks.

Neither delegation responded to repeated requests by AFP for comment.

"A handful of governments... are looking backwards and refusing to take the steps necessary for us all to advance," said Greenpeace's Graham Forbes.

"I think we are at a very risky moment right now of being sold out, and that would be an absolute catastrophe."

But observers warned that calling a vote would be a risky strategy that could alienate even some countries in favour of a strong treaty.

Another option would be for the diplomat chairing the talks to simply gavel through an agreement over the objections of a handful of holdouts, they said.

But that too holds risks, potentially embittering the remaining diplomatic process and jeopardising adoption of a treaty down the road.

"We don't want to move outside the framework of the United Nations," said an official from the French environment ministry.

"We hope we will find agreement between now and tomorrow and that's the option that we're focused on," he added.

"A lot can happen in 24 hours."

Most Read
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is likely to face turbulence in her second term given Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats

WTO Chief Reappointed As Trump Threat Looms

File image of a woman walking past a Taiwanese national flag at Maritime Plaza in Keelung on October 22, 2024
Taiwan Detects 41 Chinese Military Aircraft, Ships Ahead Of Lai US Stopover
Paleontologists unveil the fossil of a young marine crocodile dating back 10 to 12 million years discovered in Peru
Peru Scientists Unveil Crocodile Fossil Up To 12 Million Years Old
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined from Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022.
Desertion Crisis Erodes Ukrainian Military As Troops Abandon Posts
A man shines a flashlight as he and his son walk down the dark street during a blackout in Kyiv on November 19, 2024, caused by a "massive" aerial barrage amid Russian invasion in Ukraine
Putin Says Barrage 'Response' To West-supplied Missiles
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics