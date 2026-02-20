New satellite images strengthen allegations that Iran is reinforcing an underground facility in its nuclear site amid ongoing tensions as the US and Iran continue talks on a nuclear programme deal agreement.

The images showed bolstered tunnel entryways at Mount Kolang Gaz La, or Pickaxe Mountain. They were analysed by The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), and according to experts, this underground facility may be intended to shield Iran's uranium enrichment operations. Its exact function is still unknown, per BBC.

Iran argued it was not attempting to develop nuclear weapons, but US President Donald Trump said in 2025 that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon and launched attacks on three underground nuclear facilities.

Trump said the attacks had completely destroyed Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, but said Iranian officials were looking to build a new site.

New Questions Raised

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Washington office Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh said the satellite images are also an indication that Iran is advancing its efforts to rebuild its uranium enrichment capacity, which is worth $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion).

According to a statement given by Jafarzadeh to Fox News Digital, 'The regime has clearly stepped up efforts to rebuild its uranium enrichment capabilities. It is preparing itself for a possible war by trying to preserve its nuclear weapons program and ensure its protection.'

Jafarzadeh added, 'That said, the ongoing rebuilding of Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities is particularly alarming as the regime is now engaged in nuclear talks with the United States.'​

🇮🇷🛰️ Satellite Images Reveal Iran Fortifying Sensitive Military and Nuclear Sites After 2024 Strikes



Newly released satellite imagery indicates that Iran has constructed a reinforced concrete shield over a new facility at a sensitive military site, later covering it with soil,… pic.twitter.com/JSXf2XTMND — West Asia Watch (@WestAsiaWatch) February 20, 2026

The satellite images show the reconstruction happening at the Isfahan complex, one of Iran's three uranium enrichment plants attacked during 'Midnight Hammer,' a US military operation. Other facilities attacked were Fordow and Natanz.​

Jafarzadeh also noted that, as similar rebuilding activities seem to also be happening at the Natanz facility, 'These efforts in Isfahan involve rebuilding its centrifuge program and other activities related to uranium enrichment.'

The recently highlighted activity of allegedly fortifying a nuclear complex came as Iran joined negotiations with the United States in Geneva. On 17 February 2026, the United States and Iran agreed on 'guiding principles' as the nations address their nuclear dispute, though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that the deal is not yet imminent, per Reuters.

Preparing for War - Or Political Leverage?

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that refusal to make a deal would result in 'bad things.' While negotiations were intended to scale Iran's nuclear program back for sanctions relief, Jafarzadeh says that the regime merely looks at these talks as a way to buy more time.​

Jafarzadeh said, 'Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei agreed to the nuclear talks as it would give the regime crucial time to avoid or limit the consequences of confrontation with the West.' He said the regime's at least $2 trillion (£1.49 trillion) budget on nuclear capabilities is 'higher than the entire oil revenue generated since the regime came to power in Iran in 1979.'

🇮🇷🛰️ Satellite Images Reveal Iran Fortifying Sensitive Military and Nuclear Sites After 2024 Strikes



Newly released satellite imagery indicates that Iran has constructed a reinforced concrete shield over a new facility at a sensitive military site, later covering it with soil,… pic.twitter.com/JSXf2XTMND — West Asia Watch (@WestAsiaWatch) February 20, 2026

'Tehran is trying to salvage whatever has remained of its nuclear weapons program and quickly rebuild it," he said. "It has heavily invested in the nuclear weapons program as a key tool for the survival of the regime,' Jafarzadeh said.

Originally published on IBTimes UK