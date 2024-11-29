Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration: How Much Did It Cost?

After over five years of intensive restoration, although sometimes interrupted, Notre Dame Cathedral reopened to the world on Friday. On April 15, 2019, a structural fire erupted on the roof of the iconic medieval Catholic cathedral in Paris, France, causing severe damage to the structure.

However, the memories of the devastating day were erased as French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, arrived at Notre Dame Cathedral alongside key figures involved in its reconstruction. A brief meeting between Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich, and Philippe Jost, head of the public body overseeing the restoration efforts took place at the site.

Henri Joubert, treasurer of the Society of Friends of Notre Dame de Paris, told CNN ahead of the opening: "It's an amazing feat to have just managed in five years to have the place reopen to the public and to the people. It's quite an achievement... We were not absolutely certain that it would be possible to do in such a short period of time. I have to say the dedication of all those involved has been incredible."

Cost of Restoration

Restoring Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral cost $737 million, according to Rebuilding Notre Dame de Paris, the public body led by Philippe Jost, which oversaw the project.

In total, $891 million was raised through donations from 340,000 donors across 150 countries. Jost stated that any unused funds would likely be allocated to further benefit the cathedral in other ways.

After touring the cathedral on the reopening day, Macron said he was "infinitely grateful."

"You did it. And it's an immense source of pride for the entire nation. I'm infinitely grateful to you, France is infinitely grateful to you," he added.

What happened in 2019?

On April 15, 2019, the first fire alarms sounded at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Mass was immediately halted, and visitors were evacuated, though no visible signs of fire were initially detected. Twenty-three minutes later, flames were spotted, prompting the deployment of over 400 firefighters, whose response was delayed by rush hour traffic.

By 8 PM local time, the cathedral's iconic spire had been consumed by flames and collapsed, witnessed in anguish by thousands of Parisians.

Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night, finally declaring it extinguished the following morning.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, Paris' chief prosecutor at the time suggested it was likely accidental. Investigations considered potential causes, including a cigarette, an electrical fault, or issues related to ongoing renovations.