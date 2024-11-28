Tech

Canada Watchdog Sues Google Over 'Anti-competitive' Ad Tech

By
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States AFP

Canada's competition watchdog announced Thursday it was taking Google to court, accusing the company of "anti-competitive behavior" in online advertising.

Ads are typically bought and sold through automated auctions and managed by businesses using ad tech -- a system that also decides which online advertisements people see when they visit websites.

A Competition Bureau investigation found that Google is the largest provider of these tools in Canada.

Commissioner Matthew Boswell said in a statement it "has abused its dominant position... by engaging in conduct that locks market participants into using its own ad tech tools."

The watchdog accused Google of giving its own tools preferential access to ad inventory, at times selling ads at a loss to block rivals, and dictating terms for the use of others' ad tech tools.

Boswell said he would ask a tribunal to level the playing field by forcing Google to sell two of its ad tech tools and pay an unspecified penalty.

Google spokesman Dan Taylor said the company is prepared to fight the allegations that he said "ignore the intense competition (in this sector) where ad buyers and sellers have plenty of choice."

France's competition watchdog fined Google 220 million euros in June 2021 for favoring its own services in the online advertising sector.

Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States.

The technology giant and the US government faced off in a federal court this week in a case revolving around Google's alleged unfair domination of online advertising.

If the judge finds Google to be at fault, a new phase of the trial would decide how the company should comply with that conclusion.

Most Read
Security forces lobbed stun grenades and launched baton charges to break a crowd of protesters angry over the arrest if a Hindu monk

Bangladeshi Hindus Protest Over Leader's Arrest, One Dead

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Net Worth 2024: Everything To Know About Country Singer's Legal Troubles
US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Kamala Harris (pictured) after her concession speech
Kamala Harris Reflects On Election Loss First Time Since Concession Speech : 'It Feels Heavy'
US President Joe Biden welcomed as "good news" the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon
World Leaders React To Lebanon War Ceasefire
Ireland is concerned if Donald Trump imposes swingeing import tariffs and cuts the US corporate tax rate
Trump Reveals Key Picks For Health, Trade, And Economic Leadership
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics