Russia Wants a Nuclear Power Plant On The Moon by 2036 With China

Russia has set out one of its boldest space ambitions yet: building a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2036, alongside China, to support long-term lunar exploration.

The proposal, confirmed by the Russian State Space Agency, Roscosmos, would underpin a joint International Lunar Research Station and mark a significant escalation in the modern space race.

As nations move beyond short missions towards permanent off-Earth infrastructure, reliable energy has become the critical challenge. Nuclear power, Russian officials argue, could provide the stability needed to operate scientific bases, robotic missions and future human activity on the lunar surface.

An Ambitious Plan In Space

Roscosmos announced plans to build a lunar power station within 10 years, aiming to reclaim its status as one of the world's major space powers.

The purpose of the project is to facilitate Russia's lunar exploration efforts and the creation of a Russian-Chinese scientific base, and to collaborate with major aerospace and nuclear research institutions.

Although the facility has not been identified as a nuclear facility, the presence of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute suggests that the project may use atomic energy.

It highlights Russia's strategic efforts to restore competitiveness after previous setbacks, such as the August 2023 crash of its Luna-25 lander, which dashed recent hopes.

Roscosmos representatives underlined that the lunar power plant would be long-term and will accommodate scientific missions, robotic rovers, and infrastructure of the suggested International Lunar Research Station with China.

The Lunar Dreams Of Russia

Russia has harboured the desire to be the first to explore space ever since Yuri Gagarin became the first to orbit in 1961. Nevertheless, over the past few decades, the country has struggled to maintain its status quo as the U.S. and China have grown stronger.

The failure of the Luna-25 mission was a major blow to the goals of the lunar missions, after which the ambitions were re-evaluated. However, Russia's new interest in lunar infrastructure marks a strategic shift toward long-term exploration.

Dmitry Bakanov, the director of Roscosmos, outlined the agency's long-term vision, which extends beyond lunar presence to include the exploration of Venus, often called Earth's sister planet. The lunar project is considered an essential step toward a permanent scientific outpost, following sporadic missions, to leverage the resources and crew from those missions in the future.

Nuclear Energy and the Moon

The interest in lunar resources has been on the rise amid plans for exploration. High concentrations of helium-3, a rare isotope, are estimated by NASA to be present on the moon in the amount of a million tonnes and have potential use on Earth and in future fusion reactors as a clean energy source. Also, the moon contains rare-earth elements, including scandium, yttrium, and lanthanides, which are essential in contemporary electronics and high-technology production.

Having these resources has sparked debate about a lunar gold rush, with companies and governments looking at the moon as the new frontier for resource extraction. Analysts are concerned that this resource potential could intensify competition in the economy and geopolitical tensions as countries struggle to gain control over lunar resources.

The extreme conditions in space, such as temperatures, radiation, and extended darkness, pose a significant challenge to long-term human-robotic operations on the moon. Nuclear energy is a stable, uncontrollable source that is unaffected by external conditions. Atomic reactors are becoming crucial to space agencies worldwide to enable long-term missions beyond Earth.

The partnership between Roscosmos and Rosatom, as well as the Kurchatov Institute, suggests that nuclear technology may be the core of the lunar power station. Although the project is confidential, its scope aligns with international trends supporting the use of atomic energy for exploring the galaxy.

According to experts, implementing a nuclear reactor on the moon would require strict safety measures and compliance with international regulatory standards.

US Enters Global Competition

The Russian lunar aspirations are not isolated, as an escalation of spacefaring by larger countries is underway. In August, the US announced its plan to install a nuclear reactor on the moon by the early 2030s, which will justify future astronaut missions and missions to Mars.

Current US officials admit that developing a stable energy source on the moon is key to longer-term human space habitation and scientific research.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has highlighted the need to develop energy infrastructure to support future space exploration, with the exploration of moon bases at the core of the larger objective of colonising deep space. This competition signals a new geopolitical contest, and space is regarded as a region of strategic significance.

Legal and Regulatory Environment

International treaties do not allow the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, yet, they do not reject nuclear energy sources, as long as safety standards are achieved.

Russia and the US have both shown dedication to comply with these guidelines, saying that their nuclear missions on the moon will be driven by protection and environmental consciousness.

Experts forecast that lunar infrastructure rivalry will continue gaining pace, and geopolitical competition and possible collaboration will rise.

What Comes Next

If completed by 2036, Russia's lunar power plant would represent a profound shift in how humanity operates beyond Earth. Rather than brief visits, nations would be committing to permanence.

Whether this new era leads to cooperation or confrontation remains uncertain. What is clear is that the Moon is no longer just a destination. It is becoming strategic ground.

