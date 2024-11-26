Entertainment

'Dancing With The Stars' Finale 2024: Who Will Win, Where To Watch And Stream?

L-R) Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold attend the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball

The moment is finally here when one of the five remaining couples will claim the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the "Dancing with the Stars" finale. The last episode will air Tuesday night, and the winner will be decided based on two rounds.

According to ABC, one of the rounds will be redemption, with judge-assigned dances. The second will be a freestyle round.

This season's co-hosts, actor Alfonso Ribeiro and dancer Julianne Hough, both former champions of the show, will take the fans through the finale. Meanwhile, the judging panel includes ballroom experts Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Timings and where to watch DWTS 2024

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who miss it, the finale will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday.

Final 5

  • Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson
  • "The Bachelor" contestant Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson
  • Actress Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong
  • Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten
  • Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold

ABC announced that the "Dancing with the Stars" finale will feature exciting performances beyond the competition. The show will kick off with an opening number set to Madonna's "Holiday," choreographed by Ray Leeper.

Professional dancers from the upcoming "Dancing with the Stars" 2025 live tour will perform to Troye Sivan's "Rush," choreographed by Mandy Moore. Additionally, fan favorites Mark Ballas and Derek Hough will team up for a captivating routine set to Tango Bardo's "Libertango."

Where to vote?

Fans can vote at www.dwtsvote.abc.com after the lines open at 8 p.m. ET and PT, and 7 p.m. CT. According to ABC, the winner will be picked by combining scores from last week's semifinals with Tuesday night's scores.

