Business Economy

Irish Economy Faces The Test Of Trump's Protectionism

By
Ireland's economy has been boosted by a low corporate tax rate
Ireland's economy has been boosted by a low corporate tax rate AFP

With a general election next week, Ireland and its 5.4 million inhabitants fear finding themselves in the eye of a protectionist storm promised by incoming US president Donald Trump.

Ireland has a budget surplus -- a rarity in the European Union -- as well as record growth, putting its economy in rude health, despite the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that have hit its nearest neighbors.

Its long-standing asset has been a corporate tax rate that has enticed major US tech giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook parent company Meta to set up European headquarters in Dublin.

Much to the annoyance of other capitals in the bloc, they send their European profits to Dublin to pay less tax, in a deal that in turn ensures Ireland billions.

"Corporate tax is a major source of revenues," said economist James Charles Stewart.

But the return of Trump is worrying the Irish.

If he follows through on a promise to lower the US corporate tax rate from 21 percent to Ireland's rate of 15 percent, fears are growing that the tech firms will pack up and head home.

Stewart, from Trinity College Dublin Business School, described the looming Trump presidency as "a matter of concern" but said "not to panic at this stage".

"The big tech companies will need to stay in Europe for their investments in the continent and Ireland is a good country to do that," he told AFP.

The main danger for Ireland's economy could be the 10-20-percent customs duties promised by Trump on imports, said Dan O'Brien, chief economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.

"Ireland per person sells more goods to the United States than any other European country or even Mexico and Canada," he said.

"So Ireland is hugely exposed to protectionism between the United States and Europe, and this is my biggest concern in the short-term for the Irish economy."

As an economic hub in the transatlantic economy, Ireland is particularly vulnerable, even though there has been more talk about "deglobalization" than action, he added.

Pharmaceuticals and the agri-food industry are major industries in Ireland and are likely to lobby hard against any hike in US import tariffs.

Unlike other EU countries, Ireland earns more than it spends and expects to generate a budget surplus of 9.7 billion euros ($10.2 billion) by 2025.

Other countries may look on enviously. This year the surplus was 23.7 billion euros, if the 14 billion in undue tax advantages that Apple has to pay are counted, after a years-long saga between Brussels, Dublin and California.

Ireland was reluctant to accept the unexpected windfall and has since decided to place a chunk of it in a fund to finance the increasing health and pension costs of its aging population.

"My view is that this money should be kept in reserve in case we have an economic shock and that's the time for government to invest when there is too little demand in an economy," said O'Brien.

"Hopefully we won't get to that point but it would better to keep that money and use it to boost demand if we get a fall in demand because of, for example, a transatlantic trade war."

The rate has attracted US tech firms such as Google, Apple and Meta to Dublin
The rate has attracted US tech firms such as Google, Apple and Meta to Dublin AFP
Ireland is concerned if Donald Trump imposes swingeing import tariffs and cuts the US corporate tax rate
Ireland is concerned if Donald Trump imposes swingeing import tariffs and cuts the US corporate tax rate AFP
Tags
Donald Trump
Most Read
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley Blasts Trump's Cabinet Picks Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Over Controversial Stances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
South Korean engineers work on a 120mm self-propelled mortar at the Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon
Inside The South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
Laken Riley Murder Trial: Trump Reacts To Accused Jose Ibarra's Sentencing
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics