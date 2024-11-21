Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley strongly raised her voice against President-elect Trump's decision to appoint former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his Cabinet.

Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live, Haley said Wednesday that both selections are extremely concerning. She highlighted Gabbard's remarks about Russia's war on Ukraine and her advocacy for pardoning Edward Snowden, who disclosed classified U.S. intelligence.

"She opposed ending the Iran nuclear deal. She opposed sanctions on Iran. She opposed designating the Iran military as terrorists who say death to America every single day," Haley said. "She said that Donald Trump turned the U.S. into Saudi Arabia's prostitute. This is going to be the future head of our national intelligence."

Haley further criticized Gabbard, calling it "disgusting" that the military veteran traveled to Syria in 2017 "for a photo op with Bashar al-Assad" while he was attacking his own people. Haley also condemned Gabbard's skepticism over Assad's responsibility for chemical attacks against civilians.

Regarding Kennedy, Haley argued that he was "not a health guy," despite his years of advocacy on issues related to food, medicine, and vaccines for American consumers. She added that he should be subjected to "hard questions" from senators during the confirmation process.

"He's a liberal Democrat, environmental attorney trial lawyer who will now be overseeing 25 percent of our federal budget and has no background in healthcare," Haley said. "So some of you may think RFK is cool, some of you may like that he questions what's in our food and what's in our vaccines, but we don't know, when he is given reins to an agency, what decisions he's going to make behind the scenes."

Several of Trump's cabinet picks have sparked controversy, with some of them under FBI investigation. Meanwhile, the President-elect is rushing to nominate his allies before he takes office in January.

The most concerning of all picks clearly has to be his choice for Attorney General. Trump nominated former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for the position. However, it came to light that he has been under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct, drug use, and campaign fund misuse. Meanwhile, Gaetz's resignation from Congress shortly after his nomination halted the release of a House Ethics Committee report into his probe.

Trump's pick for Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, is also under fire as he too faced allegations of sexual assault back in 2017. However, no charges have been filed against him.