U.S.

Laken Riley Murder Trial: Trump Reacts To Accused Jose Ibarra's Sentencing

By
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
President-elect Donald Trump. AFP

"JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY!" were the words of President-elect Trump as a judge handed over a guilty verdict to a Venezuelan man accused of killing the Georgia student. On Wednesday, Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

"Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don't have to go through what they have," he went on to add. "We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!"

After a four-day trial, Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard convicted Ibarra of all charges, which include murder, aggravated assault with an attempt to rape, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and others.

The 22-year-old student was jogging in a park on the University of Georgia campus in February when she was attacked by Ibarra. Authorities said that she died of blunt force trauma.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Ibarra had attacked her with the intention of rape. However, the defense stated that while Riley was murdered, her death's link to Ibarra was only "circumstantial."

Before the sentencing Riley's mother, Allyson Phillips, requested Judge Haggard to show no mercy to Ibarra who killed her "precious daughter."

"There is no end to the pain, suffering and loss that we have experienced or will continue to endure," Phillips said during family impact statements in court. "On that horrific day, my precious daughter was attacked, beaten and shown no mercy. She fought her life and dignity and to save herself from being brutally raped," she continued.

"This sick, twisted and evil coward showed no regard for Laken or human life," Phillips said. "We are asking the same be done to him."

Riley's murder sparked a nationwide debate, with Republicans pointing at the Biden administration's immigration efforts. The 26-year-old had entered the U.S. illegally in September 2022. Despite being apprehended at the border, he was allowed to stay in the U.S. while making his immigration case, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

During his speech accepting the Presidential nomination at the National Republican Convention in July, Trump referenced Riley's killing, saying: "Yet another American life was stolen by a criminal alien set free by this administration. Tonight, America, this is my vow: I will not let these killers and criminals into our country."

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics